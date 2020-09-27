Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,644,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLOC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,454. Digital Locations has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

