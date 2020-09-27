DMM: Governance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.65 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.04873737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,036 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

