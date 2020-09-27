DNB Markets Upgrades KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Hold

DNB Markets upgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KONE OYJ/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

KNYJY opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a PE ratio of 43.44. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.