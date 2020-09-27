Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 414.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $24.59 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.