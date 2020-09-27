Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.