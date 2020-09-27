DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. 86 Research lowered DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.69.

DOYU stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,738,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

