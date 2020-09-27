DSLA Protocol Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $84,225.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.04641566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,327,959,485 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.