Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.71 ($33.77).

Shares of DUE opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. Duerr has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

