Dynamite Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market cap of $89,264.58 and approximately $48,595.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00074488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001311 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000435 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00111238 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 796,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,567 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.