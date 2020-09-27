eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,339,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 256,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

