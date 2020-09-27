Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $741,307.73 and $382.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.04653239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

