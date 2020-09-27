Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $741,307.73 and $382.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.04653239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

