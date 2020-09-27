Electra (ECA) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electra has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a market cap of $5.32 million and $998.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,574,871,625 coins and its circulating supply is 28,707,715,072 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

