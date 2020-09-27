Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $264,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,742,994 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

