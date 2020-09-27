Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELROF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elior Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elior Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

