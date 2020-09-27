Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $49,853.54 and $51.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.03293799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

