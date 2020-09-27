Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 26th

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -56.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $552.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

