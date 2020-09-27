Elrond Market Cap Hits $136.43 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $9.95 or 0.00092509 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $136.43 million and $4.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00242604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.01577433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197057 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

