Elysian Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $75,808.79 and $17,891.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

