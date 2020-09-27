Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a P/E ratio of 546.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.