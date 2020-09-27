Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Receives $87.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

