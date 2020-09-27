Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Endo International stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

