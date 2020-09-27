Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of -4.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,434. The company has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

