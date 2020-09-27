Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Oct 20 Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a oct 20 dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE ERF opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $78,900.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.98.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

