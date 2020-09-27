Enigma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00005954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00637802 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $748.52 or 0.06980541 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

