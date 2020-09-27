Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,659. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

