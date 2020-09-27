Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 23.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

