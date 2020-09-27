Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Epizyme by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 737,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,074. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.25.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.