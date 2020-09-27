Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQN. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

EQN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.40 ($1.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,430. The stock has a market cap of $395.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103.40 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.98.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

