Essentia Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Essentia has a total market cap of $614,455.74 and $7,549.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.04642180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.