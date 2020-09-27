Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 167.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

