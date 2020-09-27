ETFSYUS/ETF (ZYUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from ETFSYUS/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is A$12.01.

