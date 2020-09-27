Etherparty (FUEL) Hits One Day Volume of $1,814.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $500,820.51 and approximately $1,814.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043014 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.34 or 0.04649138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

