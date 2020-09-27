Everus (EVR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,389.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Everus has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $28,389.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $13.77 and $10.39. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.04604895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,883 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.