EVOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. EVOS has a market capitalization of $4,559.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00819973 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.02702837 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001742 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003929 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

