Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

