Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

