Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 152,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 806,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.