FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.23. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

