FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.30 and a 200-day moving average of $308.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

