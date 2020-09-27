FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.30 and its 200 day moving average is $308.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

