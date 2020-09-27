Fantasy Sports Hits Market Cap of $42,817.25 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $42,817.25 and $5.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.04604895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

