Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

FMAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

FMAO stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

