Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,321.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $3,321.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005477 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 292,716,840 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

