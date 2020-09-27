FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $281.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.48.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.17 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $256.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,850,747. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $5,409,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

