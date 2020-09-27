Fetch Price Reaches $0.0409 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.35 or 0.04674930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

