Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 6,909,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,760. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

