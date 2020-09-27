Financial Review: Auryn Resources (AUG) & Its Rivals

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Auryn Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auryn Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Auryn Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auryn Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -17.82 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 16.45

Auryn Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auryn Resources rivals beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

