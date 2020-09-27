FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Tops $12.11 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and $517,698.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001448 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00087933 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 716,884,380 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

