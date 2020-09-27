First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

INBK stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

